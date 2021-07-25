It's time to honour our contract, Mr President
There has never been a better time for South Africans to ask for a cabinet reshuffle than now, writes Makhudu Sefara
25 July 2021 - 00:00
'An event has happened upon which it is difficult to speak, and impossible to be silent," said Edmund Burke in May 1789. His words, about an impeachment that was about to get under way, are as relevant today as they were then.
In politics, as in life, there are events or developments that force us to pause and ponder the magnitude of the shifts we see unfolding before us, redefining our understanding of our lived and ultimate reality...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.