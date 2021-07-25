It's time to honour our contract, Mr President

There has never been a better time for South Africans to ask for a cabinet reshuffle than now, writes Makhudu Sefara

'An event has happened upon which it is difficult to speak, and impossible to be silent," said Edmund Burke in May 1789. His words, about an impeachment that was about to get under way, are as relevant today as they were then.



In politics, as in life, there are events or developments that force us to pause and ponder the magnitude of the shifts we see unfolding before us, redefining our understanding of our lived and ultimate reality...