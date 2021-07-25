Out-of-date SAPS tactics may have played a part in looting's spread

Last week's unrest, in which more than 300 people died and billions of rands' worth of damage was done, was in part a direct consequence of SA's attempts to uphold the rule of law, following directly after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma on the night of July 7.



International experience is that efforts to address elite corruption carry a high political risk. This risk was accentuated in SA, where Zuma's allies include former members of a liberation movement with experience in covert popular mobilisation...