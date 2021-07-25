South Africans need to move on from seeing the ANC as a be-all and end-all
25 July 2021 - 00:00
I have spent most of the week in a fog of endless and likely excessive consumption of news coverage of what was referred to as "the insurrection", "the riots", and "the attempted coup" in our country.
The modern term for the nihilistic overconsumption of online news and information is "doom-scrolling"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.