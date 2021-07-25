Conflict

Spy vs spy in State Security Agency’s bitter office politics

The ‘arrest’ of South African State Security Agency operatives in Mozambique that has recently come to light, and the subsequent suspension of SSA foreign branch chief Robert McBride, reveal a truth far stranger than fiction. Erika Gibson sheds some light on a bizarre tale

Serious questions have emerged about the reported “arrest” of a team of State Security Agency (SSA) operatives in Mozambique — and minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo’s subsequent suspension of Robert McBride — after a routine field security issue was apparently blown out of proportion due to infighting and factional battles in the agency.



McBride is the SSA foreign branch chief and was in charge of the team, which was on a mission to track and trace missing South Africans in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province after a bloody attack on the town of Palma by Islamist insurgents...