We will sweep it up, say Soweto women after looting and unrest

While most in SA were left traumatised and feeling helpless by the recent riots, two Joburg-based women found the inner strength to begin picking up the pieces, writes Leonie Wagner

Diepkloof Square in Soweto resembles the set of a post-apocalyptic movie. Soot covers the walls, a packet of corn is the only sign that there was once a convenience store here. Wires hang from a ceiling, the smell of burnt plastic lingers, stamps and reading glasses lie abandoned on a chair. This used to be a bank.



SA is counting the cost of the looting, violence and destruction that made headlines around the world — and the figures are horrifying: Over 300 deaths, 200 trashed shopping malls, 1,400 ATMs damaged, more than 90 pharmacies destroyed beyond repair ... and on and on. Yet seeing the destruction on the ground is still a hard punch in the gut...