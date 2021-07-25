Years of tolerating law-breaking, yet we feign surprise

The president called it an “attempted insurrection”. His defence minister demurred, instead naming it a “counter-revolution … in the form of hooliganism and thuggery”. Then, after a very public put-down by the presidency, she told us the president was right all along.



In the final analysis, it should matter little what we call the large-scale looting and wanton violence of the past couple of weeks or so. Its essence was indisputable — an attempt to bring the country to its knees through the destruction of public and private property and infrastructure, and to sow terror in the population...