Absent friends and enemies

A public post from a South African living abroad incensed me so much that I couldn't help responding

Like any sensible soul, I try not to have arguments on social media (a pointless exercise because the other person will never admit how wrong they are), but I broke this rule recently.



As the "winter uprising" was sputtering out, leaving smouldering embers and wielders of brooms in its wake, a public post from a South African living abroad incensed me so much that I couldn't help responding...