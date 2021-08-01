Opinion & Analysis

Absent friends and enemies

A public post from a South African living abroad incensed me so much that I couldn't help responding

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
01 August 2021 - 00:00

Like any sensible soul, I try not to have arguments on social media (a pointless exercise because the other person will never admit how wrong they are), but I broke this rule recently.

As the "winter uprising" was sputtering out, leaving smouldering embers and wielders of brooms in its wake, a public post from a South African living abroad incensed me so much that I couldn't help responding...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | SA courts repeatedly dismiss Dali Mpofu's cases — with costs Opinion & Analysis
  3. CARTOON | Cyril 'shocked' by claim that Rwandan govt hired spy firm to hack his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | South Africans need to move on from seeing the ANC as a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Ngizwe Mchunu Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail