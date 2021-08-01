Cyril's police headache: what to do with the brass

Police boss Khehla Sitole's whingeing in parliament that police were all but powerless to stop the looting and unrest because they were "handicapped" by not being allowed in law to shoot the looters is a shocking indictment of the state of our police force.



With the advances made in technology and policing methods in recent years - not to mention our own constitution - it's incredible that there should be nostalgia for jackboot tactics...