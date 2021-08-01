Martin Schäfer: Germany’s tactful mediator
After finishing his second stint as ambassador to SA, Martin Schäfer reflects on the issues he has taken up, some contentious and some pleasant, writes Caiphus Kgosana
01 August 2021 - 00:00
It’s the morning after Germany’s shock defeat to England at the Euros when I meet outgoing ambassador Martin Schäfer at his exquisite residence in the Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof.
We sit on the front porch overlooking a beautifully manicured garden and engage in light banter about the German national coach destroying his great legacy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.