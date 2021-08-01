Martin Schäfer: Germany’s tactful mediator

After finishing his second stint as ambassador to SA, Martin Schäfer reflects on the issues he has taken up, some contentious and some pleasant, writes Caiphus Kgosana

It’s the morning after Germany’s shock defeat to England at the Euros when I meet outgoing ambassador Martin Schäfer at his exquisite residence in the Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof.



We sit on the front porch overlooking a beautifully manicured garden and engage in light banter about the German national coach destroying his great legacy...