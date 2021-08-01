Mzwanele Manyi: ‘This country has always been captured, from day one’

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been at the forefront of defending the former president in the face of his duel with the courts and his ultimate imprisonment. Mike Siluma spoke virtually to Mzwanele Manyi, mouthpiece of the foundation, on his and the organisation’s perspectives on the political situation in SA

MIKE SILUMA: What was the role of the foundation in the current turbulent political environment?



MZWANELE MANYI: What the foundation seeks to do more than anything else is to ensure that the voice of president [Jacob] Zuma is heard [on] all the things that are said about him that over the years he had chosen not to respond to. The foundation has taken it upon itself to say enough is enough, his side of the story must be told, his voice must come up to the public...