Put the economy first or face the consequences

President Cyril Ramaphosa's critics would have been disappointed with his public appearance and brief TV interview at the Gallagher Estate Covid-19 vaccination site in Midrand on Thursday.



He was calm, jovial and relaxed and took an extremely long question about everything from intelligence failures to his cabinet reshuffle with the broad smile of a guy who knows he knows more than the questioner does. Needless to say, he didn't give a straight answer to anything. Why should he? The vaccine rollout behind him was finally on fire...