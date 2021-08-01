Scapegoating leads to the ruin of entire societies

In 1972, Uganda's dictator Idi Amin expelled more than 70,000 of the country's citizens who were of Indian and Pakistani ancestry, crashing the country's economy. The move also pushed non-Ugandans with businesses or critical skills to leave in terror, and those not belonging to Amin's Kakwa ethnic group feared they would be next.



Amin charged that Ugandans of Indian and Pakistani ancestry were dominating agribusiness, manufacturing and commerce. The expulsion emboldened him to launch a genocide against other ethnic groups in which 500,000 people died and plunged the country into a civil war in which hundreds of thousands more died, while infrastructure and businesses were destroyed...