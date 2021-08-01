Scapegoating leads to the ruin of entire societies
01 August 2021 - 00:00
In 1972, Uganda's dictator Idi Amin expelled more than 70,000 of the country's citizens who were of Indian and Pakistani ancestry, crashing the country's economy. The move also pushed non-Ugandans with businesses or critical skills to leave in terror, and those not belonging to Amin's Kakwa ethnic group feared they would be next.
Amin charged that Ugandans of Indian and Pakistani ancestry were dominating agribusiness, manufacturing and commerce. The expulsion emboldened him to launch a genocide against other ethnic groups in which 500,000 people died and plunged the country into a civil war in which hundreds of thousands more died, while infrastructure and businesses were destroyed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.