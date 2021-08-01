The Red sons of Africa: One of the world's oldest Communist Parties

Professor Tom Lodge began working on a history of South African communists when the SACP was a relative youngster; at 63 years old it would have just managed to scrape into phase two of the country's vaccination rollout plan.



That was back in 1984, when the country wasn't gripped by rona gevaar but rooi gevaar (for those who swallowed the apartheid government's anticommunist propaganda)...