We can't say we didn't see vaccine hesitancy coming

The advantage of not being the first at something is that you don't have to reinvent the wheel. Some challenges you can see from a distance. If you're caught napping, then you're truly hopeless.



The US did the unthinkable this week. President Joe Biden started bribing - well, he called it incentivising - reluctant citizens to be vaccinated against Covid. He urged local governments to pay them $100 (about R1,500) for the jab...