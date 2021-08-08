A tempting windfall could be the test of Godongwana's fiscal prudence

The commodities boom has helped give state revenues a surprise boost —will the new finance minister use it wisely?

A new finance minister was always going to result in a lot of questions from financial markets. Markets quite liked Tito Mboweni. He was trying to hold the line on fiscal discipline and limiting transfers to underperforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs).



After a decade of Jacob Zuma justifying spending on wages and SOEs, this was rather refreshing. Therefore the market's key question is whether the change means that President Cyril Ramaphosa is edging away from the 2021 budget's commitment to rein in spending...