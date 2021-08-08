Opinion & Analysis

A tempting windfall could be the test of Godongwana's fiscal prudence

The commodities boom has helped give state revenues a surprise boost —will the new finance minister use it wisely?

08 August 2021 - 00:00 By NAZMEERA MOOLA and SISAMKELE KOBUS

A new finance minister was always going to result in a lot of questions from financial markets. Markets quite liked Tito Mboweni. He was trying to hold the line on fiscal discipline and limiting transfers to underperforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

After a decade of Jacob Zuma justifying spending on wages and SOEs, this was rather refreshing. Therefore the market's key question is whether the change means that President Cyril Ramaphosa is edging away from the 2021 budget's commitment to rein in spending...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Lazarus Chakwera Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cyril's police headache: what to do with the brass Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mzwanele Manyi: ‘This country has always been captured, from day one’ Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa is strong enough to reshuffle as he sees fit Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...