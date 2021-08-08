A tempting windfall could be the test of Godongwana's fiscal prudence
The commodities boom has helped give state revenues a surprise boost —will the new finance minister use it wisely?
08 August 2021 - 00:00
A new finance minister was always going to result in a lot of questions from financial markets. Markets quite liked Tito Mboweni. He was trying to hold the line on fiscal discipline and limiting transfers to underperforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
After a decade of Jacob Zuma justifying spending on wages and SOEs, this was rather refreshing. Therefore the market's key question is whether the change means that President Cyril Ramaphosa is edging away from the 2021 budget's commitment to rein in spending...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.