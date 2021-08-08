Sunday Morning Assessment

Enoch Godongwana: a former 'red' trade unionist welcomed by the markets

This is a bit crude: "Ndibomvu ndibomvu, ndibomvu nomnqu***. (I am red - so red, even my arse is red)."



It was one of Enoch Godongwana's favourite jokes two decades ago - not inconsistent with his history as a colourful socialist and trade unionist...