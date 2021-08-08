Forget performance and corruption — this reshuffle is about self-preservation

The cabinet reshuffle this week seems more about clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa's path to a second term in office than about the overdue elimination of deadwood or even the stench of corruption in his cabinet.



It seems trite to make the point that all politics is about the attainment and retention of power. In that sense, nobody expects Ramaphosa to self-sabotage. But would it be too much to ask that this be pursued with a modicum of effort to improve service delivery and eliminate the putrid stench of corruption in the halls of power? Given how long it took, though, that the reshuffle eventually happened is to be welcomed...