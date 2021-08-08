I've had my shot, and I've got no time for conspiracy theories

President Joe Biden caught my attention recently when he said: "We are now dealing with the pandemic of the unvaccinated, and these people are killing other people."



Biden was responding to a question by a reporter on the surge in Delta variant infections in the US. He was visibly angry with those who refuse to be vaccinated, because the Delta variant is threatening to reverse all the gains his administration has made since taking office...