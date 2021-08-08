Learn to live together or risk perishing together
08 August 2021 - 00:00
The heightened tensions in Phoenix and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal settlements, in the wake of the recent unrest, have shone the spotlight on one of our nation’s enduring, but ignored, faultlines. That of race.
During the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month, residents in several places set up self-defence formations to counter a perceived threat to life and property. In Phoenix the situation very quickly became racialised — soon there was talk of a “Phoenix massacre” in which Phoenix’s Indian residents had, vigilante-style, apparently set upon and attacked blacks from neighbouring settlements. Purely, seemingly, on account of their race...
