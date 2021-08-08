Opinion & Analysis

Parliament is not toothless — it is MPs who kowtow to the executive

08 August 2021 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

Of the three branches of the South African state framed in our constitution - the executive, the judicial and the legislative - parliament is undoubtedly the most dysfunctional, and has been for many years now.

For most of its history following the presidency of Nelson Mandela, parliament has been hobbled by two challenges: a hyper-partisan and obedient ANC caucus which takes orders from the executive, and an exhausted, fractured opposition which, lacking the numbers to deliver a majority in the house, erroneously believes it has no power to influence the legislative and policy agenda...

