Q&A with Dr Nicholas Crisp on vaccine hesitancy

First, the problem was not enough doses. Soon, because of vaccine hesitancy, it will be not enough arms. Chris Barron asked Dr Nicholas Crisp, department of health point man for the vaccine rollout …

How concerned about vaccine hesitancy are you?



At the moment we've got a demand line that is more than we can handle, but that will be short-lived. We're trying to understand what we should do about getting to people who don't want to be vaccinated, or the larger group that is sitting on the fence and not quite sure what to do...