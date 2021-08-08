Society pays tribute to female heroes while putting women in danger

Each August, South Africans turn our collective attention to women's historic contributions and contemporary value. We do so inspired by the example of the women who marched on the Union Buildings on August 9 1956, demanding to see the apartheid prime minister Johannes Gerhardus Strijdom.



Their chant was specific, "Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo, uzakufa!" (You strike a woman, you strike a rock, you will die.)..