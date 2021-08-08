WATCH | Spear of ganja nation: Klaas Mhlongo is down but far from out of it

Legendary Rasta Klaas Mhlongo has fallen on hard times. But as long as he has his faith, his dagga and his spear he is happy, writes Sean Christie

Klaas Mhlongo had a life, back when he lived in Alexandra, in the stone house he built with his own hands. He was Ganjaman. He was Lebake. He was Rasta Gabra Mikael. Wherever he walked between London Road and Marlboro, shouts would follow: “Hey Rasta!” “Hey fire!” He was known further afield, too. US rapper Talib Kweli gave Mhlongo his number, told him to call if ever he needed anything. In the music video for Les Nubians’ Temperature Rising, around the three-minute mark, there he is, with his spear and his kutchie pipe.



“I am nobody, but I am known, big brother.” Mhlongo talks easily about the past, but yesterday, today and tomorrow are tougher subjects. “I am down, big brother, truly.” Now staying in the centre of Johannesburg, he sleeps with his back to the Albertina Sisulu overpass most nights, in the Jeppestown railway reserve. When the temperature plunges he climbs into one of the wrecked cars outside Thiba Turbo Services in New Doornfontein. ..