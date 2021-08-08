We don’t want Zimbabwe — we want justice

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu takes issue with an ANC cabinet minister’s characterisation of his party’s approach to the land debate

Ronald Lamola, the minister of justice and an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member, was recently quoted in the Sunday Times as saying (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-08-01-anc-gives-up-on-eff-land-talks/): “The [EFF] want us to take all land and put it under the custodianship of the state. We asked them: What is this, what does it mean, how are you going to do it, to take all this land and put it under the custodianship of the state? [The EFF] said it’s repossessing of the land, that is what it means. But, in actual practice, it is nationalisation of the land when you look at it practically. That is what it means.”



Lamola went further to say: “That would not only disorganise the forms of land ownership, it would disorganise the social structure of our country and the whole economy for that matter. I think the Zimbabwe situation is a good example of what it would do to the economy.”..