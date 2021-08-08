Winter riot ringleaders ought to be in custody by now

The fact that the president has made a couple of changes to his cabinet and that he has promised us an expert panel to look into the government's inadequate response to the recent violence and acts of looting should not make us lose sight of what matters most: bringing the perpetrators of the violence and carnage to book.



More than 340 people died in the riots that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in the days following former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration. Thousands of businesses were looted, torched and destroyed - resulting in billions of rands being lost. Up in smoke went thousands of jobs, along with SA's reputation as a stable democracy and safe investment destination...