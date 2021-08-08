Women are people too

There is a time for everything, as some prophet once said. There is also a day for everything, as any quick Google search will tell you. (February 22 is International Hedgehog Day, in case you want to diarise this.)



In SA, national days, weeks and months for various issues have multiplied of late. The government's official website lists, to name but a few: International Day of Peace; International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer; World Stroke Week; Older Persons Week; and International Fraud Awareness Week...