Opinion & Analysis

A party policy systematically destroying SA

15 August 2021 - 00:02 By

The ANC's deployment policy has led to the collapse of public services at all levels, state capture and the breakdown of the economy.

The party has deployment committees for every sphere of the state, from national and provincial to municipal level. These committees propose candidates for every senior position in the public service...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa chose the ANC, not the country, with his reshuffle Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Hide the good stuff: here comes Godongwana Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Ben Ngubane: Captured by state capture Opinion & Analysis
  5. We're going into a very deep fiscal hole, says former Treasury official Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission