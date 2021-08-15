As the US flees another lost war, what will remain of its liberal international order?
15 August 2021 - 00:00
When the US set out to create a postwar liberal international order, it had to be underpinned by three things. The US had to provide leadership, be the lender of last resort and ensure the stability of the order with the threat or actual use of military force.
But we are now at a point in history when the liberal capitalism, the global political economy and the multilateralism that the US "established" have become shaky - to the point where it is possible to suggest the US is losing its grip as global leader...
