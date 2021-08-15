Campaigns, mandates, incentives: what SA needs to get the vaccinating done

Thursday's vaccine registration tally of just over 53,000 was "a pretty poor show", health department deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp said the following day, and who would argue? But while Crisp's disgruntlement was aimed at those eligible for Covid-19 jabs but reluctant to sign up, a bit of navel-gazing wouldn't go amiss.



It is the health department, after all, that allowed vaccine supplies to fall so low a couple of weeks ago that the rollout lost the slight momentum it had begun to gain. And it is the health department that continues to expect South Africans simply to turn up and bare their arms for vaccinators in spite of mounting evidence that much more effort will be needed...