Opinion & Analysis

Cash incentives to people could boost vaccine uptake in Africa

15 August 2021 - 00:00 By RABAH AREZKI

Any global-health researcher can tell you that solving one problem at a time is not enough. As the Covid-19 pandemic surges in Africa, securing access to vaccines is the dominant focus. But more must be done to ensure citizens will get them. The best option, in my view, is a cash incentive.

There is a debate across the globe on how best to incentivise immunisation. Regions of the US have offered entry to prize lotteries, and even $100 (about R1,500) in savings bonds...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa chose the ANC, not the country, with his reshuffle Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Hide the good stuff: here comes Godongwana Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Ben Ngubane: Captured by state capture Opinion & Analysis
  5. We're going into a very deep fiscal hole, says former Treasury official Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission