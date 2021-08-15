Cash incentives to people could boost vaccine uptake in Africa
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Any global-health researcher can tell you that solving one problem at a time is not enough. As the Covid-19 pandemic surges in Africa, securing access to vaccines is the dominant focus. But more must be done to ensure citizens will get them. The best option, in my view, is a cash incentive.
There is a debate across the globe on how best to incentivise immunisation. Regions of the US have offered entry to prize lotteries, and even $100 (about R1,500) in savings bonds...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.