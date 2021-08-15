Cash incentives to people could boost vaccine uptake in Africa

Any global-health researcher can tell you that solving one problem at a time is not enough. As the Covid-19 pandemic surges in Africa, securing access to vaccines is the dominant focus. But more must be done to ensure citizens will get them. The best option, in my view, is a cash incentive.



There is a debate across the globe on how best to incentivise immunisation. Regions of the US have offered entry to prize lotteries, and even $100 (about R1,500) in savings bonds...