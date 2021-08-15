Covid gives Cyril a bad case of Achilles heel

If Lindiwe Sisulu, recently demoted to the ministry of tourism in President Cyril Ramaphosa's reshuffle, wants to make trouble for him, I have an idea for her.



Sisulu is an ANC grandee. I don't remember her not being a cabinet minister but in her previous job of housing and water she had way too much budget and too much travel for Ramaphosa's comfort...