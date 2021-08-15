Cyril faced a tricky dilemma, but now he must be bold

What if Cyril Ramaphosa had walked away from the deputy presidency in protest against his boss Jacob Zuma and his association with the masters of state capture, the Guptas?



What if he had never taken the job in the first place? What if he had refused to stand for the ANC deputy presidency at the party's 2012 national conference on the grounds that he would not have his name on an election fronted by a tainted president?..