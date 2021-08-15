Forecast for Africa: drought, floods and misery

The UN climate change report released this week spells out some dire scenarios, writes Victor Ongoma

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released a major new report, pulling together evidence from a wide range of current and ancient climate observations, that reflects the most up-to-date understanding of climate change yet. It is crucial that we have a good understanding of the findings as they give an indication of what our future could look like.



According to the report, global warming is evident, with each of the past four decades being successively warmer than any decade that preceded it since reliable record-keeping began in 1850. Average precipitation on land has also increased since the mid-20th century. In addition, there is high confidence that the mean sea level rose 15cm-25cm from 1901 to 2018...