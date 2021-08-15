If we do not take a proper look at the winter riots we will be condemned to repeat them

The events of the past month - the looting, burning and the abject failure of law and order, especially the complete absence of anything resembling a government - will be seared into our memory for ages.



The road to absolution lies in a thorough investigation of what happened, taking decisive steps against those involved and, more important, identifying and rectifying any flaws to avoid a repeat performance...