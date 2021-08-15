Judges have to be selected openly and fairly

The judiciary in SA has an exemplary record, its juristic mettle routinely tested because of the centrality of courts and the law in the constitutional state in which we live. The churn of litigation is the price we pay for a society in which the rule of law is supreme.



Given the tests our courts have faced in recent years, few would disagree that our judges have shown great wisdom, bravely delivering sound and widely accepted judgments...