Our people want land, not state ownership of land

The EFF's approach on land reform is wrong, writes Ronald Lamola. It conflates consumable national assets like minerals and water with perpetual assets like land

When debating policy, it is prudent to consider the long-term implications of our policies and not focus on personal attacks, which are more of personal feelings rather than an effort to improve the standards of living of South Africans.



Unfortunately, Floyd Shivambu of the EFF used these pages to advance a personal attack on myself rather than advancing a coherent land policy, in "We don't want Zimbabwe, we want justice" (August 8). (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-08-08-we-dont-want-zimbabwe--we-want-justice/)..