Opinion & Analysis

Table Talk

Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, a healer for our time

Former TRC psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela understands the scars of SA and how to cope with them without turning away, writes Claire Keeton

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
15 August 2021 - 00:00

When Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela served on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) human rights violations committee, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu had to instruct her to take leave because she was so consumed by the work. Nearly 30 years later, and now a world-renowned psychology professor, she still struggles with the concept of time off.

Opening the door to her Fish Hoek home in a bright dress and sheepskin slippers (she has just come off a webinar) Gobodo-Madikizela radiates the same gentle warmth that characterised her TRC appearances...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa chose the ANC, not the country, with his reshuffle Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Hide the good stuff: here comes Godongwana Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Ben Ngubane: Captured by state capture Opinion & Analysis
  5. We're going into a very deep fiscal hole, says former Treasury official Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission