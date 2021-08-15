Table Talk

Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, a healer for our time

Former TRC psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela understands the scars of SA and how to cope with them without turning away, writes Claire Keeton

When Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela served on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) human rights violations committee, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu had to instruct her to take leave because she was so consumed by the work. Nearly 30 years later, and now a world-renowned psychology professor, she still struggles with the concept of time off.



Opening the door to her Fish Hoek home in a bright dress and sheepskin slippers (she has just come off a webinar) Gobodo-Madikizela radiates the same gentle warmth that characterised her TRC appearances...