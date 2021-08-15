Ramaphosa still 'awaiting final state capture report' three 'wasted years' later

President Cyril Ramaphosa is still awaiting acting chief justice Raymond Zondo's final state capture report three-and-a-half "wasted years" later.



Ramaphosa appeared at the state capture inquiry this week, where he said that the commission's report will be the only “final guide” he will use to determine who the perpetrators of state capture wrongdoings are who deserve to be let go from the government and its institutions...