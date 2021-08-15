Ramaphosa still 'awaiting final state capture report' three 'wasted years' later
15 August 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is still awaiting acting chief justice Raymond Zondo's final state capture report three-and-a-half "wasted years" later.
Ramaphosa appeared at the state capture inquiry this week, where he said that the commission's report will be the only “final guide” he will use to determine who the perpetrators of state capture wrongdoings are who deserve to be let go from the government and its institutions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.