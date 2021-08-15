Trauma will out

A quarter-century of democracy has not healed the scars of dispossession or broken the chains of deprivation. Three features in Insight this week examine how SA’s past continues to erupt in our present and influence our future. In the first of these, author Panashe Chigumadzi laments the painful legacy of disinheritance

‘Ilizwe lifile!” The world is dead! “Ilizwe lifile!” Our ancestors cried during the Wars of Dispossession, signalling that it was not only black people who suffered a social death, but the land — indeed, the world — died as well.



Our ancestors’ cries of the end of the world sounded a cosmological rupture that reverberates across generations, and could be heard throughout the land as their dispossessed descendants wielded the unrest and protest that decisively called the end of the “post”-apartheid Rainbow — the end of a world in which they have no stake, the end of a world built by their historic dispossession...