A BIG idea that would uplift millions of women in SA

Women may be the rock this society is built on, but, writes Isobel Frye, they cannot continue to carry such a disproportionate part of the burden of poverty

Our president strikingly referred to gender-based violence (GBV) in SA as the “second pandemic” affecting our nation alongside the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted the globe since 2020. His administration won approval after hosting a summit to end GBV in 2018, and for repeated affirmation of the need to end this scourge.



But the weight of the burden carried by so many millions of women in this country does not seem to be easing. As with the many commitments to easing levels of poverty and inequality in SA, the lofty promises to improve women’s lives just become cheapened with repetition, when what is needed is clear and appropriate action...