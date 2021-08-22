Numbed by crime, we must fight the urge to give up

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the body of Nosicelo Mtebeni, cut into pieces and shoved into a suitcase and plastic bags, was discovered in the streets of Fort Hare, not too far from her university of the same name. Her friends, family and shocked townspeople gathered to express outrage at this barbaric act, allegedly perpetrated by a boyfriend set to appear in court tomorrow.



A hashtag #JusticeForNosicelo was created as many joined in the outpouring of love, commiseration and condemnation. The saddening truth, though, is that Nosicelo too, like Uyinene Mrwetyana, Tshego Pule and many others before her, will become a distant memory of how we unleash brutality on each other...