Public inquiries are no substitute for good governance

What is it about us, commissions of inquiry and “high-level panels”? At the rate things are going, we will, in time, earn the dubious honour of being the country that gave such modes of inquiry a bad name.



In the wake of last month’s evidently orchestrated rioting there was not a scarcity of voices calling for the establishment of an inquisitorial process, apparently to provide answers to the burning questions on the minds of leaders and the public at large...