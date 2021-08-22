Q&A with Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo

The grace period to renew driving licences is August 31, but the process is as chaotic and agonisingly slow as ever. Chris Barron asked Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo …

Why is it so difficult to book a slot for licence renewal online?



If there's no capacity at the DLTCs [driving licence testing centres] in terms of people, machinery and equipment then it will not help to issue many slots...