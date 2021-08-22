Second chance for Zuma raises fresh doubts about our once-exemplary apex court
22 August 2021 - 00:02
For many years our Constitutional Court basked in glory. It was lauded worldwide. Its judgments were studied in legal academies around the world. Many of our judges were in demand to teach seminars on the court’s enlightening and rich jurisprudence.
Our citizenry have been so preoccupied with inept and corrupt government that we have been inattentive to the performance and at times sloppy jurisprudence emanating from our highest court...
