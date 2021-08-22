Opinion & Analysis

Teens in crisis: How the pandemic has pummelled adolescent mental health

The social isolation and constant alarms of the Covid-19 pandemic are particularly hard on teens, who need friendships to develop social and decision-making skills and to forge independence, writes Claire Keeton

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
22 August 2021 - 00:00

The winter lockdown delayed the end of a wellbeing programme for adolescents and children, pioneered by Stellenbosch University psychology lecturer Bronwyne Coetzee, at a school near the campus.

“But they came back after the eight-week break for the final session still doing the breathing exercises and the ‘Stop’ and ‘Go’ thoughts that we had practised,” she says, happy that her pupils have adopted these habits to protect their mental health...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'Women still have to prove we can be scientists': SA’s 'queen' of epidemiology Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Susan Vosloo Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | Ramaphosa still 'awaiting final state capture report' three 'wasted ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril faced a tricky dilemma, but now he must be bold Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top