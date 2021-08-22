Teens in crisis: How the pandemic has pummelled adolescent mental health

The social isolation and constant alarms of the Covid-19 pandemic are particularly hard on teens, who need friendships to develop social and decision-making skills and to forge independence, writes Claire Keeton

The winter lockdown delayed the end of a wellbeing programme for adolescents and children, pioneered by Stellenbosch University psychology lecturer Bronwyne Coetzee, at a school near the campus.



“But they came back after the eight-week break for the final session still doing the breathing exercises and the ‘Stop’ and ‘Go’ thoughts that we had practised,” she says, happy that her pupils have adopted these habits to protect their mental health...