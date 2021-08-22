We may smirk as US is left with another bloody nose but we should cry for the women of Afghanistan
22 August 2021 - 00:00
The hubris that got the US charging into Afghanistan exactly two decades ago to avenge the 9/11 attacks, sending the then Taliban government scampering into the mountains and exile, this week lay in tatters for all to see in the streets of Kabul - with the vanquished enemy riding triumphantly back into power almost without hindrance.
Things have truly come full circle for the US. The bully, if you like, got a bloody nose. The US has been humiliated, and its enemies are loving it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.