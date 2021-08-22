We may smirk as US is left with another bloody nose but we should cry for the women of Afghanistan

The hubris that got the US charging into Afghanistan exactly two decades ago to avenge the 9/11 attacks, sending the then Taliban government scampering into the mountains and exile, this week lay in tatters for all to see in the streets of Kabul - with the vanquished enemy riding triumphantly back into power almost without hindrance.



Things have truly come full circle for the US. The bully, if you like, got a bloody nose. The US has been humiliated, and its enemies are loving it...