Wind of change depends on a new generation of voters
22 August 2021 - 00:00
It has not been a great month for the concept of a party cadre here at home or further north in Zambia.
In the same week that President Cyril Ramaphosa returned to the Zondo commission to be grilled about, among other things, the ANC's cadre deployment policy, across the Zambezi River young people came out in what has been described as record numbers to vote out president Edgar Lungu and what the Zambians call "cadrelism"...
