A broken economy drives the scramble for public office

Over a decade and a half ago, I had the privilege of being on a journalism exchange programme at a Nigerian business publication. This was at the height of the African renaissance movement, a period in which South African businesses - big and modest in size - were looking for expansion opportunities across the continent.



Back then Nigeria, still recovering from Gen Sani Abacha's ruinous military dictatorship, was most welcoming to South African giants such as MTN and MultiChoice. This was thanks partly to the close relationship that seemed to exist between the administrations of then-president Thabo Mbeki and that of his Nigerian counterpart, Olusegun Obasanjo...