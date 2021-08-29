A serious kernel in the risible idea of secession

Does the prospect of independence for the Western Cape excite you? Given the state of the rest of the country, you could be forgiven for putting your hand up. Could the ANC's unglued management of our economy one day break the union?



A poll of Western Cape residents just after the violence up north last month asked: "Do you support or oppose the idea that there should be a referendum in the Western Cape to test whether people in the province would like the Western Cape to become an independent country, separate from the rest of SA?"..