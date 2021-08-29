Buthelezi at 93 celebrates a life of service to the people of SA

On the 93rd birthday of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, we can reflect on the leadership lessons that we can draw from his long and distinguished service to SA.



The politics of Buthelezi can best be summed up by the words of Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the US: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”..